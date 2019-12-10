Nine months after Jordyn Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith is airing new footage from the shocking interview about the 22-year-old model’s tryst with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Joined by her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter, Willow Smith, the 48-year-old host answered burning questions from viewers during an “Ask Us Anything” episode on Tuesday, December 10. After one fan asked whether Woods, 22, ever took the lie detector test she claimed she would pass during the March 1 episode, Pinkett Smith revealed she did.

“It was Jordyn’s request. It was her request to be here and her request to take the lie detector test,” the actress explained. “We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations. … At the time, it wasn’t for this show. It was for her and people that she loves.”

During a brief clip of Woods’ two-hour interview with certified polygraphist Shon Thurman, who claimed he didn’t even know Woods’ last name, he asked the YouTuber about Thompson, 28.

“Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” he asked.

After Woods replied, “No,” Thurman gave her the results.

“Jordyn, I thought you did a fantastic job and you definitely passed and I believe you’re being truthful,” he said.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Woods kissed Thompson, who shares 19-month-old daughter True with Kardashian, at a house party. Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner at the time of the incident, said during the original episode that there was “no passion” and “no tongue” when the twosome kissed.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. … Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom,” she told Pinkett Smith. “My butt was never on him. My legs were dangling over, so I picked them up and put it onto the bottom of his legs.”

Kardashian and Thompson, who was previously caught cheating days before the reality star gave birth in April 2018, called it quits after the scandal broke. While the NBA pro has sent his ex gifts and left flirty comments on her Instagram page, a source told Us earlier this month that the duo are not back together.

“Khloé and Tristan are spending time together strictly related to True,” the source told Us. “She’s speaking to him, but they are not getting back together. They have not hooked up or anything.”