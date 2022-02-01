Gearing up for the big day! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are hard at work planning their upcoming nuptials — and the wedding might happen very soon.

“It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46. “They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.”

The duo got engaged in October 2021 after going public with their romance earlier that year. The Poosh founder and the musician were first linked in late 2020, but they knew each other for years before things turned romantic.

“She had Travis right in front of her the whole time,” a source told Us in October 2021. “All it took was that leap of faith and now she thanks God she made it.”

While the twosome are “really excited” about planning the wedding, they’re trying to keep the specifics under wraps until the day arrives.

“[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests,” the first insider explains. “It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

One thing the couple know for sure is that they want their children to be involved “in some way or another. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. He also remains close with former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Last year, a source told Us that the reality star and her fiancé also haven’t ruled out having children together. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” an insider said in October 2021. “She and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

For the time being, however, they’re focused on the wedding, which the first source says may be filmed. KUWTK wrapped up for good in June 2021, but the Kardashians are in the process of filming their new show for Hulu. The upcoming series doesn’t yet have a release date, but Khloé Kardashian hinted that it may debut in February.

“We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously,” the Good American designer, 37, said during an October 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We’re really excited.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper