Sharing evidence? Ray J claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of the sex tape, and he shared the alleged direct messages that show him confronting the KKW Beauty founder after The Kardashians resurfaced the drama.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum, 41, felt that the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality show was portraying him as a villain. The Hulu series covered the threat of a second sex tape, so he came forward with what he says is the truth.

“I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” he told the Daily Mail in an interview published Wednesday, May 4.

Ray J, who dated the Selfish author from 2003 to 2006, further alleged that Kardashian, 41, was always in possession of the footage — and he once jokingly suggested they release their sex tape. “That’s how it all came about,” he claimed. “Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

In screenshots of alleged Instagram direct messages between himself and the Skims founder, the performer said he has “been nothing but a team player” and that there was “an agreement,” but he couldn’t support the way The Kardashians was handling the new sex tape storyline.

In September 2021, Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed that he had more footage in his possession but would be willing to hand it over to Ray J or Kanye West — and the April 2022 episodes showed Kardashian panicking about a potential new release after one of her children saw ad on Roblox supposedly advertising unseen clips.

“Now I realize this is another promo stunt for you — unless you reach out to me soon I’m gonna take it to the level where it shows all of what we did,” Ray J wrote, per the screenshots. “All of the meetings and convos about the plan — date and times of our meetings and the whole lie you and Kris planned this since the beginning.

“This is not a threat — You’ve taken this this too far — You know what we did!” he continued. “Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with [redacted] and [redacted] — it was her idea to put out the [tape].”

The “Sexy Can I” singer added: “I know how promo goes and I get it 100% — but it’s got out of control with this new story and my team is on my head thinking it’s true.”

Ray J particularly took issue with Kardashian jokingly saying she wasn’t sure what else could be on a second tape and joking that perhaps a new tape was made while she was sleeping. “Me sticking a dildo in your [censored] while you sleep is pretty out of control! Lol — wouldn’t you wake up if you felt that in your butt?” he asked. “But seriously it makes me look like a rapist and dirty perv and I’m catching a lot of slack from it.”

He explained that he was reaching out because he doesn’t want his children to think poorly of him. Ray J shares daughter Melody, 3, and son Epik, 2, with Princess Love. “Please help me stay in a positive light and I want my kids to be proud of me. They are 3 and 2 years old. They are innocent,” he said. “Please don’t make their dad look like a loser when u know me more.”

According to the images of his alleged exchange with Kardashian, the Skims founder doesn’t deny any of his claims that they planned the sex tape leak. She simply says in the purported DMs that The Kardashians showed her real reaction to the threat from the record executive. She added that her comment about a sex toy “was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it.”

She also allegedly claimed that her “burn them to the ground comment” was actually “a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later.”

The reality TV star — who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with West, 44 — agreed that they both want to “move on” from the sex tape.

“I completely understand — and I appreciate hearing this from you,” she appears to have written. “I want you to know that I wish nothing but the best for you. This has hurt us both in so many ways and I know we are aligned in wanting to move forward in our lives and not continue to be defined by something we did 20 years ago. Thank you for reaching out and my hope is that after next week when everyone sees that the computer was given back to Kanye that this story will be dead and done with.”

She allegedly added, “I’m sorry to hear how this has affected you — it wasn’t my intention.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Kardashian and Jenner for comment.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!