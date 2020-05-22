Doing it for their darlings! Ray J and his estranged wife, Princess Love, are “spending more time together” to coparent their two kids.

“While we’re figuring everything out, we’ve just got to be the best parents in the world and just make sure we’re there for the kids” the singer, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, May 21, while promoting his “Up Close and Personal With Ray J and Tsū” virtual event. “She’s been a great mom and I can’t even match that because of the hard work she puts in every day, but I’m definitely there a whole lot more now and taking it one day at a time.”

The Mississippi native, who shares Melody, 2, and Epik, 4 months, with the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum, 35, went on to tell Us, “We’ve got to focus and make sure that we’re great parents, We talk all the time. I see the kids every day. Patience, time, love, it heals all.”

The former couple are planning to celebrate their eldest’s 2nd birthday this weekend. “We’ve been able to spend a little more time together because of the kids,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum explained to Us.

Love gave birth to Melody and Epik in May 2018 and January, respectively, and her estranged husband “loves” being a dad to the two little ones “more than anything.”

“You start to understand that it’s not a responsibility, it’s connection,” the “Sexy Can I” singer shared with Us. “It’s something you have to do, make sure they’re OK. Being a dad comes with all of the love and all of the care and the protection that we’re supposed to provide for kids.”

News of his and the Prella Cosmetics’ founder split broke earlier this month when Love filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

Ray J is “interested” to know how Love feels about his upcoming album, Follow My Lead. He told Us, “I want to play her the whole album because it’s really like a love letter. But I want her to hear first and then let me know what she thinks about it.”

The Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business alum’s virtual event was the first look at his single “Stranded,” which will be available to stream and purchase in mid-June. Ray J partnered with Tsū, which is is a social media company where everyone shares in the revenue generation on their creative content.

With reporting by Carly Sloane