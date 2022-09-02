Kanye West Disses Pete Davidson's Tattoos of 4 Kids After Kim K. Split

Fueling the Skete feud. Kanye West took another swipe at Kim Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a since-deleted social media rant nearly one month after the pair called it quits.

The 45-year-old rapper uploaded several Instagram posts on Thursday, September 1, that raised eyebrows among fans, including one that called out the 28-year-old comedian. “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” West wrote across a black background.

In another post, the Yeezy designer mentioned former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and vowed to protect his daughters from the spotlight. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do,” he captioned a screenshot from model Vanessa Villarroel‘s Instagram Story. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

West shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She moved on with Davidson later that year, and the Saturday Night Live alum was slowly integrated into her family throughout their romance. He made his affection permanent, getting “My girl is a lawyer” tattooed on his collarbone. The New York native seemingly added more ink in his then-girlfriend’s honor as he was spotted in May with “KNSCP” — seemingly the initials of Kardashian and her children — on his neck.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Meet Cute actor called it quits after less than one year of dating. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

According to the insider, the duo’s “busy schedules” contributed to their split. “Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule,” the source added.

As news of the breakup made headlines, Us confirmed that Davidson was seeking trauma therapy in large part due to the aggressive social media posts shared by West throughout his relationship with Kardashian. At the time, the “Stronger” rapper reacted to the pair’s split by posting a mock newspaper headline that read, “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.”

The KKW Beauty founder was “furious” about the photo, a source exclusively revealed in August. “It’s another one of his outbursts and it’s not a joke to her,” the insider told Us. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down.”

The Big Time Adolescence actor previously addressed West’s behavior while performing at the Netflix Is a Joke festival in April. “I’ve had a really weird year,” he teased, telling the audience the public nature of the feud was hard to cope with. “People are trying to give you advice, but even friends that are older, they’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ They’re like, ‘He looks pretty mad, bro. Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need.’ But, like, no advice.”

Neither Kardashian nor Davidson have responded to West’s latest posts.