Kim Kardashian Demanded Kanye Take Down Pete Davidson Post After Split

She’s not having any of that. Kim Kardashian confronted estranged husband Kanye West after he posted about her split with Pete Davidson.

“Kim is furious with Kanye for posting Skete is dead,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Yeezy designer, 45, shared a photo of a fake New York Times front page via Instagram on Monday, August 8, with the headline reading: “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” West did not add any further comment in the caption.

“It’s another one of his outbursts and it’s not a joke to her,” the insider adds. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down.”

Us confirmed on Friday, August 5, that the SKKN by Kim founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, broke up after about nine months of dating. “They amicably split this week,” a source revealed at the time.

Davidson and Kardashian were first linked in October 2021 after the reality star hosted an episode of the NBC sketch series. The twosome confirmed their status when they were spotted holding hands in California the following month.

West first publicly attacked the comedian in January when he called out Davidson on his track “My Life Was Never Eazy” with The Game. “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the rapper says in the song.

In February, the Grammy winner took his attacks to Instagram. “HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN,” he wrote, in part, on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Chicago-raised performer later wrote to his followers: “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

West later shared a text that was allegedly from Kardashian, which read, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”

The “Jesus Walks” writer captioned the Instagram post, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

The “Stronger” rapper shares four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

After his Super Bowl weekend rants, Kardashian fired back at West’s “constant attacks” on both her and the New York native.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, adding that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” with the artist. “It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian and West are still working out the details of their divorce, but they were declared legally single in March. Shortly after the hearing, West released the “Eazy” music video, which depicted him beheading and burning a claymation effigy of Davidson.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” an insider shared with Us at the time, explaining that the King of Staten Island star was attempting to “downplay the impact” of the video. “He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

