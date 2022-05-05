A failed truce. Ray J recounted his now-infamous meeting with Kanye West over Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape — which the “One Wish” musician is now seeing in a different light after it was discussed on The Kardashians.

“I gave it to him in a private terminal at the back of Los Angeles airport, in a private room where we talked for four hours. I gave him everything I had, I showed him everything I had — he sat on the floor and he watched everything I gave him,” Ray J, 41, said during an interview with the Daily Mail published on Thursday, May 6. “I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true.”

Despite recent rumors of a second sex tape, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum claimed that he didn’t have any explicit footage of Kardashian, 41, to give to West, 44.

“It was everything I felt could have been looked at negatively. It was text messages with me and Kim over the years, it was a lot of different pictures we sent to each other over the years after the sex tape,” he explained. “I was thinking that he was ready to listen and understand what I’ve been trying to say. But the whole time, he wasn’t really listening to me and he was eager to get back on a plane and back to the Hulu show.”

During an episode of The Kardashians late last month, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that her then-estranged husband gave her a hard drive that he obtained from Ray J. “So Kanye flew home last night, and he came back this morning. I want to show you guys what he got me. He got me all of the sex tape back,” the reality star, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021, shared with her loved ones before getting emotional. “He flew home, and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me.”

The California native, who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West, clarified that there was nothing explicit on the tape. “It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub [and there was] nothing sexual. Nothing weird,” she told the cameras. “So now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the bar and right before everything.”

Ray J, for his part, questioned why details were included on the Hulu reality series after he asked to keep the meeting private.

“Father to father, I didn’t want anyone to know that I did this because I was genuinely trying to make peace,” the TV personality, who shares daughter Melody, 3, and son Epik, 2, with Princess Love, said. “All I wanted from him was for him to help me clear my name. I can’t keep being blackballed like this. It defames my character so much for a dude to come and get a laptop that I gave him and specifically told him do not tell anybody we even met because I’m genuinely giving you this laptop to make you feel better.”

The Mississippi native also claimed that Kardashian was the only one with a copy of the 2007 sex tape — which West wasn’t aware of. “Kim didn’t tell him, ‘Look I put the tape out with Ray J, it was a business deal, we both ran it together, we were business partners and we still are business partners. There’s really no problem with Ray J,” the songwriter, who dated the Skims founder from 2003 to 2006, alleged. “Khloé [Kardashian], Kendall [Jenner], Kylie [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] — they don’t have a clue that this is a lie either.”

Kim, for her part, previously denied the existence of another sex tape on The Kardashians and through her attorney. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Marty Singer said in a statement to Us Weekly in September 2021. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

The businesswoman also apologized to Ray J in alleged text messages that he shared during his interview. “I’m sorry to hear how this has affected you — it wasn’t my intention,” Kim allegedly wrote last month. “I want you to know that I wish nothing but the best for you. This has hurt us both in so many ways and I know we are aligned in wanting to move forward in our lives and not continue to be defined by something we did 20 years ago.”

Amid the drama, Ray J explained that he had no more plans to address his past with the Kardashian family, saying, “It was important for me to tell my story, the truth, and now it’s done. I don’t need to talk about it again and I want to move on.”

