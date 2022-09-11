Ray J Slams Kris Jenner Over Lie Detector Claims About Kim K. Sex Tape

Not having it. Ray J slammed Kris Jenner‘s claims about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian after she took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 41, began in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, September 10. “I DONT GIVE A F–K HOW OLD THIS S–T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F–K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU. CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”

The “Sexy Can I” singer’s post came in response to the 66-year-old momager’s recent appearance on The Late Late Show, where she answered a question about the sex tape while hooked up to a polygraph machine. When host James Corden asked his guest if she helped the Skims founder, 41, leak the tape, Jenner replied, “No.” According to the person administering the test, the In the Kitchen With Kris author was telling the truth.

In his Instagram post, Ray J — whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. — alleged that the lie detector test was not accurate, slamming administrator John Grogan. “John Grogan is a fake,” the R&B artist claimed. “He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. … THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!”

The Mississippi native also alleged that Jenner and Kardashian “stole all that money” from his sister Brandy and their mother, Sonja Norwood. This claim was seemingly in reference to a 2008 lawsuit that Sonja, 71, filed against the Selfish author and her siblings Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

In her court filing, Sonja claimed that the Kardashians fraudulently charged more than $120,000 to an American Express card owned by the Norwoods. The suit was settled out of court in 2009.

“YOU TRIED TO TO BURY THAT JUST LIKE YOUR TRYING TO BURY ME!!” Ray J said in his post, seemingly referring to the suit. “I DONT GIVE A F–K WHAT ANYBODY SAY OR FEEL AT THIS POINT — you ALREADY THINK IM A HORRIBLE PERSON FROM WHAT THEY BEEN MAKING ME LOOK LIKE!! — IM GOING ON THE BIGGEST RANT OF MY LIFE TONIGHT TO CLEAR MY NAME OF THIS NEGATIVITY AND SHOW YOU HOW THESE PEOPLE ARE F–KING DEVILS.”

The “One Wish” crooner later posted a 44-minute video that he claimed showed the “receipts” that Kim and her mother were involved in distributing the tape. He also alleged that there were three different tapes rather than just one.

When the sex tape became a major plot point in season 1 of The Kardashians, Ray J slammed the family for getting him involved in the drama. Per the Hulu series, Kanye West retrieved remaining footage of the tape from Ray J ahead of Kim’s October 2021 Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

After the episode aired in April, however, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum denied the show’s version of events. “All of this is a lie smh,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.”

In a May interview with the Daily Mail, Ray J went on to claim that Kim “jumped on the idea” of a leak after he suggested it.

“I felt suicidal [after the tape went public] because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created. It’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” he said at the time. “For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kim and Jenner for comment.