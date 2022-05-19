Inspiring each another for the better. After making their relationship red carpet official, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to grow closer — with the support of their loved ones.

“Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the reality star’s friends have also offered their stamp of approval on the blossoming romance.

According to the insider, “Kim and Pete are even happier now that they can attend events together and be in public. They love spending as much time together as possible.”

The couple, who started dating after working together on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, have started to prepare for a more long-distance relationship. “Pete has some movies coming up that he’ll be leaving to film, so they really have been spending as much time together as possible before he has to leave,” the source added.

Amid their romance, the insider revealed that Kardashian, 41, has influenced Davidson’s outlook on his future, saying, “Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way. He’s investing, saving and thinking about longevity for the first time. He goes to Kris [Jenner] for advice.”

The California native’s romance with the comedian, 28, is her first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Earlier this year, Kardashian gushed about the new man in her life after being declared legally single. “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!’” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship].”

One month later, the businesswoman offered a glimpse at her low-key dates with Davidson. “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you,'” she shared with Hoda Kotb on an episode of her “Making Space” podcast in April. “And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'”

