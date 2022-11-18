Read between the lines? Kim Kardashian reflected on dealing with challenging times — shortly after news of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s romance made headlines.

Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram on Friday, November 18, to seemingly offer a glimpse at her current state of mind.

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember then when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most,” a quote via her Instagram Stories read. “Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

The Skim founder’s cryptic social media post comes one day after her reality series The Kardashians aired its first footage of Davidson, 29. The latest episode of the Hulu show showed Kardashian getting ready to attend the Met Gala with the comedian in May.

“Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had your gloves on?” Davidson asked his then-girlfriend in his first onscreen appearance on Thursday, November 17. “It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car like, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”

The TV personality, for her part, said she wished she “had known” they would later cross paths, adding, “Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”

The former couple started dating after they worked together on Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. At the time, the California native gushed about her connection with Davidson.

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him,” Kardashian, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with estranged husband Kanye West, said in a June episode. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the duo called it quits after less than one year of dating. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” a source shared with Us. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Earlier this week, Us broke the news that the Meet Cute actor has been dating Ratajkowski, 31, for “a couple of” months. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” a second insider revealed on Monday, November 14.

The model, who recently filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, was spotted spending time with Davidson for his birthday on Wednesday, November 16. The pair shared a hug after they met in Brooklyn and Ratajkowski was seen holding a gift.