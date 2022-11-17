There he is! After fans grew concerned that Pete Davidson would be cut out of Kim Kardashian‘s Hulu series following their split, the comedian made his first official onscreen appearance.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 17, Pete, 29, was seen by his then-girlfriend’s side at the 2022 Met Gala. “You look so f—king handsome. Like, so cute,” Kim, 42, gushed to the Saturday Night Live alum ahead of fashion’s biggest night, which took place in May.

In response, Pete recalled their previous interaction at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in September 2021.

“Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had your gloves on?” he told the Skims founder. “It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car like, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”

Kim, for her part, said she wished she “had known” they would later cross paths, adding, “Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”

One month after the reality star turned Pete down at the 2021 Met Gala, the duo reunited during her SNL hosting gig.

“So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different,'” Kim detailed during a June episode of The Kardashians. “So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him.”

She continued: “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”

At the time, the beauty mogul gushed about her connection with the actor. “I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling. Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here,” she shared. “When I turned 40, everyone said it is the best sex of your life.”

Kim’s romance with Pete marked her first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. In February 2021, the aspiring attorney filed for divorce from Kanye, 45, after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, and were declared legally single earlier this year.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Pete and Kim called it quits after less than one year of dating. The Bodies Bodies Bodies star has since been linked to Emily Ratajkowski. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” a source exclusively told Us on Monday, November 14, noting that the twosome have been together for “a couple of months.”

