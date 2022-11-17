“Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had your gloves on?” he told the Skims founder. “It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car like, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”
“So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different,'” Kim detailed during a June episode of The Kardashians. “So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him.”
She continued: “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”
At the time, the beauty mogul gushed about her connection with the actor. “I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling. Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here,” she shared. “When I turned 40, everyone said it is the best sex of your life.”
"During my first Met experience, Kanye was there to teach me so much about fashion and I am so grateful to him," Kim told the cameras about the rapper. "But now, it is so fun and empowering to just try to do it on my own. I want to make sure that everything is perfect."
"We have a fun Ripley's Marilyn Monroe room. They were so nice to just bring her energy and her vibes. [The room] had her beach photo shoot sweater, a lipstick kiss on a napkin with her hair [and] her makeup case," the KKW Beauty founder detailed before warning her family to be careful. "I will go so f—king crazy on everyone if they touch one thing in this room. These photographs, this makeup and the sweater can't be touched. No food or drinks, and if you have to sneeze, go in the other room. Literally, I am not even joking."
"Every precaution was taken. I even had a tailor bedazzle my Skims to match the dress so when the tie is open you couldn't really tell that the dress wasn't closed," she shared in a confessional. "I think what is so special about Marilyn is she was the first one to dress like this. It was so shocking in the '60s for her to wear something like that. I just wanted to make sure that I honored that. I think Marilyn and a little bit of magic helped this moment happen."
"I discovered this trick last Met. It is so easy to bring a photographer and have a whole room set up and take photos first," she told the cameras. "You want a clean photo. You have no idea at the Met who is going to be in the background and how the lighting is going to be and what it will look like. There is nothing worse than bad red carpet lighting. Under the wrong lighting, you are screwed."
The TV personality added: "Then after we take the photos, we will take the dress off and have the dress transferred to the Met carpet in a little dressing room on the side. Because it is way too fragile — there are too many risk factors."
"Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn't give it to me because you had your gloves on?" the New York native jokingly asked. "It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car like, 'Wow she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet."
Credit: Shutterstock
Bringing the Humor
"Two back-to-back [events] was the killer. We will never do the White House [Correspondent's Dinner] again," Kim told Pete about their red carpet debut one month prior. "I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair and I wanted it to be a non-fashion event."
"There is so much going on. I don't even look up and it is too late. I realize that we had one drop off location and we overshot it. So, I am freaking the f—k out because no one can see that I am not in a look," the Hulu personality explained about her planned wardrobe change before the Met Gala. "One thing after another was going wrong and I was like, 'Oh, do not f—k with me today.’"
Kim added: "Pete, Chris and Mario just jumped out. I was telling security, 'Everyone take off your jackets and get umbrellas. We have to cover me.' And we did. We walked all the way down the street."
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
An Unexpected Conclusion to Their Evening
After taking photos in another dress, Kim asked her then-boyfriend if he wanted to change with her. "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" she said to Pete, who quickly followed her into the bathroom.