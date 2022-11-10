A disappearing act. Fans are speculating that Pete Davidson was cut from The Kardashians following his split from Kim Kardashian.

The Thursday, November 10, episode of the Hulu reality show followed the Skims CEO, 42, as she visited Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to try on the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian was accompanied by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, during the episode, which was filmed in the spring, and he helped her maneuver into the vintage dress and photographed her to see how it would look on the red carpet.

Back in May, TMZ released a video from the aforementioned fitting at Ripley’s, where Davidson, 28, was present in a black and red flannel shirt. “You’re good. You’re good, relax,” the King of Staten Island star told her in the clip, before gushing about how much he liked the dress on her. “The other dress [she was considering] was like a Halloween costume.”

On The Kardashians, however, there only appears to be a brief glimpse of Davidson in the background.

“Hulu worked really hard to cut Pete Davidson out of The Kardashians. 🤣,” one Twitter user wrote, later adding that the SNL star was briefly visible “when Kim put the Marilyn dress on but they cut his head out so you can’t tell 🤣.” Another user added, “Honestly absolutely fuming they’ve cut Pete Davidson out of the new kardashians season.”

Davidson and Kardashian — who began dating in October 2021 after they connected during the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s SNL hosting debut — attended the Met Gala together in May. “Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Revealing that the twosome were “even happier” after the red carpet event, the insider continued, “Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way.”

Despite their very public romance, Us confirmed that Kardashian and the Bodies Bodies Bodies star called it quits in August. “They amicably split this week,” a second source confirmed at the time.

Though he didn’t appear on the first season of The Kardashians, the California native frequently gushed about Davidson on camera. “Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart,” Kardashian said in a June episode of the show. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Last month, the California native revealed that even though they were open about their relationship, Davidson wasn’t comfortable appearing on The Kardashians. “When cameras are on him it is like a skit or a role. It is not what he does,” she explained in an October episode. “I will obviously talk about what is going on in my life and he is a part of that.”

She continued: “But I also respect that this is my job and this isn’t his job. You might get a glimpse here and there, but it is what it is.”