Head over heels! While Kim Kardashian played coy about being in love with Pete Davidson on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The 37-year-old Good American designer watched the Thursday, June 9, episode of the Hulu show with fans via Twitter.

“Kimberly is in LOVE lmao it’s so cute #TheKardashians,” one fan tweeted to which Khloé responded, “Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”

The 41-year-old Skims creator has been more open about her relationship with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum on the latest episodes of The Kardashians.

“So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different,’” Kim began on the June 2 episode. “But Pete does not come to my afterparty and everyone was at my afterparty. He is not giving me the time of day. So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him.”

The Selfish author, who split from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, continued: ”I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”

While she didn’t necessarily intend for their relationship to get serious, Kim can’t help her feelings for the actor.

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart,” she gushed during an interview on the reality show. “People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him. He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

During Thursday’s episode, Davidson surprised his girlfriend with Dibs as she jetted off to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.

“Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We are doing really good,” she added. “Pete said, ‘I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months in and you are going to be obsessed.’ And I was like, ‘OK. We will see.’”

Khloé isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family whom Davidson has bonded with. The comedian has been spotted with Kim and West’s children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — too.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!