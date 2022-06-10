A hard pill to swallow. Tristan Thompson‘s paternity suit scandal finally made its way to Hulu’s The Kardashians — but Khloé Kardashian didn’t totally shy away from watching.

While engaging with fans on social media during the new episode on Thursday, June 9, the 37-year-old Good American cofounder opened up about how it felt to see the drama unfold on reality TV. “Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res[t] for my life,” she tweeted, adding three red heart emojis to the post.

Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian discovered Thompson, 30, was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who claimed he was the father of her baby boy. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim, 41, told her sisters over the phone. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”

The Skims CEO continued, “The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night? F–k him. I was so team him. We don’t know that [Khloé] knows. How do we know if she knows? That’s the thing. We don’t know. We have no f–king idea if she knows. She is not responding.”

News broke of the lawsuit in December 2021, and Us Weekly exclusively confirmed later that month Nichols gave birth. The NBA athlete confirmed his paternity via social media in January, issuing a public apology to Kardashian, whom he was still dating when his son was conceived.

“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?” Jenner, 24, asked Kim over the phone, who replied, “I am shaking for her. My soul dies for her.”

Thompson previously cheated on Khloé when she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 4. While the pair initially stayed together for the sake of their little girl, they called it quits in February 2019 after the Canadian basketball star was caught kissing Jordyn Woods. Us confirmed the following year that the on-off couple rekindled their romance during the coronavirus pandemic, but they called it quits for good in June 2021.

“This has to be her final sign. Like, this is insane,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said during Thursday’s episode as Kourtney added, “She doesn’t deserve this.”

Before The Kardashians premiered in April, the Khloé & Lamar alum told Variety that her ex’s transgressions wouldn’t be a “long drawn-out situation” on the show but also wouldn’t be avoided. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did,” she said in March. “But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”

Nichols, for her part, has claimed Thompson left her and their son, Theo, high and dry. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” her rep told Us in February. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

New episodes of The Kardashians hit Hulu on Thursdays.

