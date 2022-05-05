Just when you think you were able to keep up with the Kardashians! Khloé Kardashian is speaking out after it was revealed via the Thursday, May 5, episode of The Kardashians that she and Tristan Thompson were secretly back together before his bombshell paternity scandal.

“Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄,” the 37-year-old reality star tweeted on Thursday. “Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me).”

Thursday’s episode centered around Travis Barker proposing to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021.

“Tristan flew in for the proposal. This was something he was not going to miss,” the Good American designer said on the episode. “We are good. We are actually in a really good place. We just got back together and he has been going to therapy a lot. There has just been a lot of effort on his part.”

Kardashian and Thompson, who started dating in 2016, share 4-year-old daughter True. After two cheating scandals, they split in February 2019. While they got back together amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair called it quits again in June 2021 before quietly getting back together that October.

“It is so fun when Tristan is here. I mean he is a great father,” Kardashian continued on the show. “True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents and it is just great to see that joy on her face.”

As fans may know, news broke in early December 2021 that Thompson was being sued by Maralee Nichols, who claimed she was pregnant with his third child. (The NBA star also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.) After Nichols gave birth, Thompson confirmed he was the father of her son, Theo, meaning he was unfaithful to Kardashian again.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

He concluded at the time: “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The Revenge Body alum has since confirmed the scandal will play out on The Kardashians.

“That was hard,” she told USA Today last month. “Déjà vu. I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it’s good old Kim. When you’re hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again, there is a numbing sensation to it.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

