Kim Kardashian Joked About Pete Davidson Being Such a Diva Ahead of Split

Poking fun at her man. While getting ready for an event, Kim Kardashian couldn’t hide her surprise at then-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s routine.

“Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” the Skims founder, 42, told her glam squad during a new episode of her Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 27. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.”

As cameras were rolling, Kim sent a voice message to Pete, 28, saying, “Your stylist team is all ready for you for a fitting.”

Even though the comedian didn’t make an onscreen appearance, he later joined the reality star at The Kardashians premiere. “Pete is actually my plus one and I am excited. We are not doing the red carpet,” she explained on Thursday’s episode. “I am going to walk it with my sisters. But this is my thing and he is just going to support.”

The KKW Beauty founder’s romance with the actor marked her first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 45, after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

Later that year, the beauty mogul gushed about taking her romance with Pete public. “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!’” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship].”

At the time, Kim candidly discussed her unexpected connection with the Bodies Bodies Bodies star. “I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” the TV personality told Hoda Kotb on an episode of the “Making Space” podcast one month later. “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone.”

She continued. “When it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” she added. “Sometimes … you just happen to be open to it.”

After less than one year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo called it quits in August. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” a source shared at the time. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

