Birthday babe! Olivia Wilde is sharing her wishes for the upcoming year while celebrating her special day.

“39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love,” the Don’t Worry Darling director wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 21, alongside a black-and-white bikini pic. “I milked it for way too long and it’s been great.”

She added: “Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror.”

Wilde previously celebrated her big day with son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — whom she coparents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — earlier this month.

“Came home way past curfew to this,” the New York native captioned an Instagram Story photo on March 9 of the colorful balloons that Otis and Daisy put up in their family home. Wilde also received an envelope that read, “To mommy from your favorite child,” which she joked was a “test.”

The actress’ birthday message to herself comes after a year full of ups and downs. Months after premiering 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling following a rocky press tour, Us Weekly confirmed that Wilde had split from the film’s leading man, Harry Styles, after nearly two years together.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2022, noting that the Tron: Legacy star was “trying to move on.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Wilde was first linked to the One Direction alum, 29, in January 2021 after connecting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, her second directorial picture. Their low-key romance marked the Booksmart filmmaker’s first relationship following her 2020 split from the Saturday Night Live alum, 47.

“The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair in September 2022, denying claims that she ended her engagement to be with Styles. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

She added at the time: “We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we coparented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

The O.C. alum and the Ted Lasso co-creator were first linked in 2011 before they got engaged nearly two years later. Following their 2020 breakup, they continued to make Otis and Daisy their main focus.

“It’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love,” Wilde explained during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last September. “It’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way. My priority is them, as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy. There are so many families that are blended and different shapes.”

However, things turned tense in April 2022 when Sudeikis served Wilde with custody paperwork regarding Otis and Daisy’s primary residence — while she was on stage at CinemaCon. The House alum later alleged that the Kansas City native had tried to humiliate her by serving her during an important work event. (Sudeikis, however, has denied intentionally serving her during the panel.)

Several months later, Otis and Daisy’s former nanny accused Wilde and Sudeikis of employment discrimination.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple told Us in a rare joint statement in October 2022. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The Drinking Buddies actress has since been ready to move on from the drama — and get back on the dating scene. “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” a second insider told Us in March.