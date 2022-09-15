His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.

Sudeikis and Wilde, who announced their engagement in 2013, remained tight-lipped about their little ones during their relationship. In November 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair called it quits after a seven-year engagement. Their split continued to make headlines when Wilde started dating Harry Styles, shortly after they met on the set of her film Don’t Worry Darling.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [the split happened] in a year,” Sudeikis told GQ in July 2021. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He added: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Following the major life change, the Horrible Bosses star shifted his focus to his professional career amid his show Ted Lasso‘s worldwide success. As the hit show continued to win awards, Sudeikis used the opportunity to praise his kids publicly.

The writer, who developed and starred in Ted Lasso as the lead, mentioned his children at the Golden Globes, the Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In February 2021, Sudeikis joked about how Otis and Daisy would respond after he won his first Golden Globe.

“Their reaction is completely selfish,” he teased during his virtual speech. “The way they want to celebrate is by having, you know, Coco Pops cereal — or Cocoa Puffs. I … It’ll have nothing to do with me because again, they’re 6 and 4, and they’re selfish little demons. I can’t believe they’re not going to give me any respect.”

Sudeikis’ relationship with Wilde became a topic of conversation again when the director was served custody papers at CinemaCon in April 2022.

At the time, a source told Us that Sudeikis did not have prior knowledge of when the documents would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the insider said.

The Booksmart director, for her part, slammed the decision to serve her publicly four months later. “The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” she told Variety in August 2022. “For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8­ and 5 year-­old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress. I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Sudeikis addressed the way the documents were handed to his ex, writing in a custody motion, “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Scroll down for Sudeikis’ most candid quotes about being a father: