Not impressed! Jason Sudeikis took home a major win during the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28 — but the moment didn’t make an impression on two of his fans.

The Ted Lasso star, 45, earned the first Golden Globe of his career for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. While speaking to reporters virtually after accepting his award, Sudeikis joked that his 6-year-old son, Otis, and 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, should have been more proud of their dad’s big honor.

“Their reaction is completely selfish,” the Saturday Night Live alum teased. “The way they want to celebrate is by having, you know, Coco Pops cereal — or Cocoa Puffs. I … It’ll have nothing to do with me because again, they’re six and four, and they’re selfish little demons. I can’t believe they’re not going to give me any respect.”

During his speech, the Virginia native mentioned a story that he often reads to his son called “The Three Questions” by Leo Tolstoy.

“He has these three questions, like, ‘When’s the best time to do things? What is the right thing to do? And then who is the most important one?'” Sudeikis explained. “That last question, ‘Who is the most important one,’ is, like, whoever the person [is that] you’re with. So, I kind of reject the premise of being the best actor, because in my opinion the best actor is the person you’re acting with.”

The We’re the Millers star shares Otis and Daisy with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Sudeikis and the House alum, 36, called off their seven-year engagement. At the time, a source exclusively revealed that the duo were putting their little ones first amid their split.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” the insider added. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

Wilde, for her part, moved on with Harry Styles, whom she quickly bonded with while working together on her upcoming directorial project, Don’t Worry Darling. Before the thriller wrapped filming earlier this month, a separate source told Us that Sudeikis was “blindsided” by his ex’s budding romance with the former One Direction singer, 27.

However, a third source claimed, “The engagement was called off early last year, as was previously reported. Harry was in no way the reason for their split.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper