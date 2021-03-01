Family fun! The Golden Globes 2021 had its shares of high and lows, but when it comes to who stole the show it’s clear to Us that it was the celebrity kids.

As stars watched the awards show from home on Sunday, February 28, many celebrities were able to have their loved ones by their side to cheer them on or commiserate with when they lost. Jason Bateman, Mark Ruffalo and Kate Hudson all had their children sitting close by as their personal rooting section — before and after their categories were announced.

Ruffalo’s son Keen, 19, and daughter Odette, 13, appeared to be even more excited than the actor was about his win for I Know This Much Is True, hugging and holding back tears as he spoke to viewers. The executive producer, who played identical twins in the film, thanked his family in his speech, saying, “[They] let me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with [them] all these years. Thank you, guys.”

Although Bateman, 52, and Hudson, 41, didn’t win their respective categories, their significant others and mini-mes were quick to comfort them.

The Arrested Development alum sat with his two daughters, Francesca, 14, and Maple, 9, whom he shares with wife Amanda Anka, while the How to Lose and Guy in 10 Days actress invited her whole squad over to enjoy the night.

Hudson had all three of her brothers — Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Boston Russell — and their significant others, including Wyatt’s actress wife, Meredith Hagner, by her side during the show.

Her mother, Goldie Hawn, and stepfather, Kurt Russell, were also in the room as were Kate’s three children, Ryder, 17, Bingham, 9, and Rani, 2.

While many celebrities gave fans an inside look at their home life and family, others teased how excited they were to share the evening with their kiddos. Amanda Seyfried, for example, posted a photo of her 3-year-old daughter’s hand on social media on Sunday, revealing she tried to help with her mom’s makeup.

Scroll down to see which stars celebrated the night with their kids.