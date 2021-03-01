Supporting mom! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters joined their parents to watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards from home on Sunday, February 28, giving fans a rare glimpse at the private couple’s family life.

The Undoing star, 53, and the country singer, also 53, share daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10. The NBC broadcast cut to the Kidman-Urban home during Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s opening monologue on Sunday evening.

“The Undoing was a sexy and dramatic mystery where Nicole Kidman’s coat is suspected of murdering her wig,” the comedian joked.

The camera then cut to Kidman, Urban, Sunday and Faith via Zoom. Both girls rocked white dresses as they sat next to their parents. While the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner donned a suit, the actress stunned in a black Louis Vuitton dress and curly updo.

Kidman is nominated for Best Actress – Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in the HBO drama. The Undoing was nominated for four awards, including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

“Thank you to my wonderful friends at the HFPA!!!” Kidman said in a statement earlier this month. “To wake up in Sydney to 4 nominations for our show is an incredible way to start the day. This has been the journey of a lifetime—from David E. Kelley‘s imagination to Susanne Bier’s visionary direction of every episode to Hugh Grant (!!!), Donald Sutherland (!!!), Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Noah Jupe and Noma Dumezweni to audiences who embraced The Undoing all over the world and now to this … these Golden Globe nominations mean more than you could ever imagine.”

The Big Little Lies alum previously told reporters that her kids weren’t very interested in awards shows.

“They’re sometimes interested [in helping me get ready] and sometimes not,” Kidman told Us Weekly and other reporters at the AACTA Awards in 2019. “It depends on what toys they’re playing with and what play dates they have over.”

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006. She was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares adult children Bella and Connor.

“I’m very private about [them],” Kidman told Australia’s Who magazine about her eldest kids in 2018. “I have to protect those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”