Precious moments! Nicole Kidman gave fans a rare glimpse at her and husband Keith Urban’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, in a throwback video.

“Just looking back,” Kidman, 53, captioned the Instagram clip of herself goofing around with her little ones on Sunday, January 10. “Wonderful memories. #Uluru 🧡🇦🇺.” The Big Little Lies actress filmed the video in Uluru, Australia, with Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith, 10.

The sweet memory showed the Hawaii native wearing a white dress, boots and long overcoat as she played with her little ones’ hair. Her daughters wore matching white dresses as they danced with her in the desert and tried to tag her.

Kidman’s kids’ faces were mostly covered in the clip, but fans could see that both girls have long, wavy locks similar to that of their mom’s.

The Oscar winner’s video came just weeks after the family celebrated Faith’s 10th birthday.

“Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much ❤️ 🎂,” Kidman captioned a photo of her youngest child’s birthday cake last month.

Two days prior, both Kidman and Urban, 53, posted on social media for Christmas, but their daughters were not featured.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner shared a video of himself playing guitar and singing alongside his wife on December 24, while the actress posted a photo with a llama. “Holiday Kisses from us to you 🦙😘,” she captioned the snap.

The Moulin Rogue! actress, who is also mother to Isabella, 28, and Connor, 25, from her marriage to Tom Cruise, occasionally shares images of her younger children on social media but their faces are usually hidden.

Kidman did, for example, share a photo hugging Sunday Rose in July 2020 and a black-and-white photo of Faith as a baby in December 2019, for their respective birthdays.

“Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday,” she captioned the Instagram photo of Sunday Rose for her birthday. She celebrated Faith’s birthday writing, “Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious, precious girl,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

When it comes to couple photos, however, the Australia native and the Hours star have no problem sharing PDA-filled moments with fans.

“Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years…. and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!” Urban wrote via Instagram in June 2020, alongside a photo of the duo jumping together on the beach.

Kidman, for her part, celebrated their anniversary with a black-and-white photo of the pair cozying up at an awards show, writing, “Us❤️.”

The couple wed in June 2006 in Australia, one year after they met at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.