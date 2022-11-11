Labor of love! Tarek El Moussa and pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) have still been hard at work while expecting their child together.

The HGTV star, 41, celebrated a successful first house flip with his wife, 35, via Instagram on Thursday, November 10, sharing photos of the duo’s collaboration. “This one of the first ever custom Tarek and Heather designed homes- We spent months perfecting this home and it’s a must see!” Tarek wrote alongside the slideshow. “No expense was spared on the transformation of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mid-century charmer. This home is pristine and the many designer touches are highlighted by all the natural light. Whether you have a growing family or love to entertain, this home is perfect!”

The Flip or Flop alum boasted about the home’s many special features, including a chef’s kitchen, a “spa like” main bathroom and a “charming den” with a newly modeled fireplace. According to the real estate mogul, the bedrooms all include “ample closet space” with fresh flooring. Open house viewings are scheduled for Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13.

Tarek sparked a romance with the Selling Sunset personality in 2019 following his divorce from Christina Hall (née Haack). The former couple were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7.

The former Playboy model moved in with the Flip Your Life author in early 2020, and he proposed that July. During an episode of her “Flashbacks With Jessica Hall and Heather Young” podcast, the Netflix star hinted that the engagement didn’t come as a major shock.

“I knew it was gonna come eventually because we talked about marriage,” she shared after the proposal. “We looked at rings like three months in. Nothing serious, but we went and looked.”

The couple exchanged vows in October 2019, and they announced Heather’s pregnancy the following summer after a lengthy fertility journey. “Finally we can announce it,” the expectant star gushed in an Instagram Story in July. “We’ve been hiding it, it’s been really hard, but we’re so excited we’re having a baby El Moussa!”

Later that month, the pair learned they’re having a baby boy while celebrating with family and friends. Before the big reveal, Heather told fans that Tarek’s two kids were over the moon about getting another sibling.

“The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been,” the Oppenheim Group realtor wrote via social media in July. “They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names. … My heart!!!!”

Heather previously called Taylor and Brayden her “moral support” throughout her challenging experience with IVF. “They’d sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year, emphasizing that she and her husband wanted to “involve” the kids “throughout the whole process.”