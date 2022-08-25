No shame when it comes to love. Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) clapped back after a troll claimed her marriage to Tarek El Moussa has become her sole focus.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, chimed in with a candid response after a critic tweeted, “Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality,” on Sunday, August 21. “No girl, It’s called true love,” Heather replied on Thursday, August 25. “That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.”

The former model got engaged to the HGTV personality, 41, in July 2020 after one year of dating. “I knew it was gonna come eventually because we talked about marriage,” Heather said on her “Flashbacks With Jessica Hall and Heather Young” podcast after the romantic proposal. “We looked at rings, like, three months in. Nothing serious, but we went and looked.”

Tarek and the Netflix star tied the knot in October 2021. Before their nuptials, Heather was honest about her bond with Tarek’s two children — Taylor, 11, and Brayden 7 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“It’s weird because I never really imagined my life being a bonus mom to two kids, but now I can’t picture my life without them,” the realtor captioned a February 2021 photo with the little ones. “I’ve gotten so close to Bray and Tay, and I get asked all the time about what it’s like to be their bonus mom (and future stepmama!!) and the truth is that it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

The couple went on to document their IVF journey as they attempted to conceive their first child together. In July, the home improvement gurus announced Heather is pregnant. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” the expectant star captioned her Instagram reveal.

Later that month, the twosome celebrated their upcoming arrival with a sex reveal party, announcing via social media that they have a baby boy on the way. Heather went on to describe how “excited” Taylor and Brayden felt to have another little brother coming soon. (Hall, 39, shares son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

“Taylor was crying, I think more than I was,” the California native recalled during a July episode of E! News’ Daily Pop. “I wasn’t jumping, I was hopping. I was 100 percent convinced we were having a girl. I was mentally prepared. When I saw the blue come out of that cannon I was like, ‘No way!'”

As they get ready to welcome their baby, the couple are more in love than ever. “In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy,” Tarek captioned an August 15 Instagram post, gushing over his wife for “still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray!”