Supportive siblings. After Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and husband Tarek El Moussa found out they were expecting a baby boy, the HGTV personality’s two children were happier than ever.

“They’ve been wanting a little brother — well, another little brother,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, shared with E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, July 25, following their gender reveal party the day before. “They already have one [2-year-old Hudson, whom the kids’ mom Christina Hall (née Haack) shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead] but they’ve been wanting another one. So, they’re excited.”

Heather told the outlet that her stepchildren were emotional about the reveal. “Taylor was crying, I think more than I was,” the Netflix personality explained. “I wasn’t jumping, I was hopping. I was 100 percent convinced we were having a girl. I was mentally prepared. When I saw the blue come out of that cannon I was like, ‘No way!’”

After tying the knot in October 2021, Heather and Tarek, 40, were also surprised by the reality star getting pregnant naturally after numerous attempts via IVF.

Tarek shares Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Hall. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, welcomed Hudson in 2019 with ex Anstead, from whom she split in September 2020 after two years of marriage. She went on to marry Josh Hall in April.

Though Tarek and Christina have faced many ups and downs after finalizing their divorce in 2018 — in May, Christina and Heather were photographed engaging in a verbal altercation at a soccer game — they are now focused on coparenting and blending their families.

“Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that “everyone’s embarrassed by what happened” at the soccer match.

On July 14, one day after Heather announced her pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how Christina was “happy” for her ex and his wife. “She knew about the pregnancy and is letting them have their moment,” the insider explained.

Moreover, the interior designer has detailed how much Taylor and Brayden are getting along with their stepbrother, Hudson. On May 18, Christina shared an adorable photo of the toddler and his older sibling holding hands and smiling. “Occasionally Instagram is reality,” she captioned the sweet picture. “Brotherly love.”

The HGTV star again posted a photo of Hudson and Brayden on June 15. “Fun day with my boys,” the Flip or Flop alum wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Hudson hugging his older brother. “Brayden’s little shadow, Hudson wants to do everything big bro does.”

