Home sweet home! Tarek El Moussa returned from his trip to Mexico, and pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) couldn’t be more excited to have her husband back under the same roof.

“Finally reunited!!!” the Selling Sunset star, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4, alongside a photo of the Flip or Flop alum, 40, pressing his cheek against her baby bump. “Kissing and loving on his baby boy 💙 @therealtarekelmoussa I missed you so much.”

The couple’s reunion comes one day after the Netflix personality revealed just how much she missed her partner while he was on vacation with his children: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). Heather, who announced her pregnancy last month, skipped the trip at the advice of her doctor.

“Missing my best friend while he’s away in Cabo with the kids and our families so I’m going through photos that I love of us,” she captioned a series of Instagram pictures of her and Tarek. “This is the longest we’ve been apart since we’ve been together so I’m maybeee getting a little separation anxiety 😆 .”

The realtor’s rep told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 2, that Heather opted to not go on the getaway due to “an abundance of caution from her doctor, in order to avoid possible risks such as the Zika virus and food poisoning.”

While Tarek and his family were “having a blast” on their vacation together, as he shared via Instagram on Monday, August 1, Heather’s absence was certainly felt.

“Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!” he added.

Heather shared the news of her pregnancy on July 13, revealing that she and Tarek are expecting their first child together after a long journey with IVF.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the real estate agent captioned the Instagram upload, which featured photos of the pair’s maternity photo shoot.

The next day, Heather shared a clip of the exact moment her husband found out she’s pregnant.

As he opened a box that contained a positive pregnancy test, Tarek was in shock. “Are you pregnant?” he asked his wife, who confirmed the news. “Holy s—t!” he yelled in excitement.

Heather previously told Us in November 2021 that “having Tarek and Taylor and Brayden there for moral support [during her IVF journey] was everything,” revealing that “they’d sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me.”

It’s no surprise that the kids are just as supportive — and thrilled — now that their new sibling is coming.

“Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says ‘how big is your baby today.’ And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby 🥺 ,’” Heather shared via Instagram last month. “My heart!!!!”

