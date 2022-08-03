Doing what’s best for her health. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is being very careful to stay healthy throughout her pregnancy — even if it means missing out on vacation in Cabo, Mexico.

On Monday, August 1, Heather, 34, was noticeably absent from a family snap posted via Instagram by her husband Tarek El Moussa. The photo featured the entire El Moussa clan sans Heather, including Tarek, 40, and his children, Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea 😎. Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast ❤️,” the TV personality captioned the photo on Monday, August 1. “Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with 🙏 So if you need the El Moussa fam, we’ll be here:).”

The HGTV star concluded the post by giving a shoutout to his wife by adding, “Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!”

Later that day, the California native took to social media to wish the best to her family on their trip while she stayed home preparing for the arrival of their little one.

“Missing @therealtarekelmoussa and the kids so much while they’re in Cabo but trying to use this time to do some nesting and planning 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram, before asking her followers what they thought of her designs for the baby boy’s nursery room.

The couple recently celebrated their pregnancy news with a gender reveal party in July. “Today is a special day,” Heather wrote via her Instagram Story prior to the bash. “We get to find out if our baby is a boy or a girl! We’re getting glammed.”

Later in the day, the family discovered via confetti poppers that showered the group with blue pieces of paper that a son was on the way.

The former Playboy model announced her pregnancy last month after sharing her IVF journey with fans. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” she captioned a carousel of maternity photos via Instagram at the time.

Despite the pair’s struggle to conceive, the Netflix star revealed that she and the Flip or Flop star, who tied the. knot in October 2021, conceived naturally after undergoing fertility treatments. “Dream man, miracle baby. ❤️,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white snap with her husband last month. “If you know us, you know our journey has been far from ‘normal’ so of course our pregnancy story is the same.”

The realtor added, “I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey — we’ve been doing IVF and went from having seven frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy. You just never know what life has in store for you.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!