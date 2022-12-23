Pushing through it. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) revealed that she is now on bed rest as she heads into the home stretch of her first pregnancy.

“I just left the doctor just for a little checkup,” the 35-year-old star said via an Instagram Story message on Thursday, December 22. “Everything’s good with baby. I am not doing very good.”

The Selling Sunset star explained: “The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down.”

The California native, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, noted in her social media post that the doctor wants her on “bed rest for now.”

Heather confessed that the order is “hard” for her, but she is taking the advice seriously.

“Obviously, most important thing is feeling better, taking care of the baby,” she said, revealing that her delivery date is “getting close but there’s still some time, so I have to do what’s best.”

The real estate agent noted in a second social media post on Thursday that her stepson, Brayden, was lifting her spirits while at home. The Flip or Flop alum, 41, shares Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“He just lights up my day,” Heather wrote via her Instagram Story alongside picture of her stepson cuddling with their dog. “Comes in the room to check on me to make sure I’m feeling OK.”

The Netflix personality — who married the HGTV star in October 2021 — debuted her baby bump in July.

Earlier this month, Heather exclusively told Us Weekly how her pregnancy has brought her closer to both Tarek and his children.

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is,” she said while attending the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. “They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited.”

While both Brayden and Taylor had input in naming their future step sibling, Heather told Us that the moniker “has not been set” yet.

“We actually haven’t finalized the name, we don’t know completely,” the Newport Beach, California, resident confessed. “We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”