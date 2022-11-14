Not all glamorous. Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) experienced the first illness of her pregnancy journey after celebrating her baby shower.

“First time being sick since I’ve gotten pregnant,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, captioned an Instagram Story selfie on Sunday, November 13, as she laid in bed. “No appetite but drinking coconut water, smoothies, juice and vegan soups.”

The Netflix personality went makeup-free for the snap, wearing an orange top. She rested one hand on her forehead as she caught up on rest.

Earlier this year, the former Playboy model announced that she and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The twosome tied the knot in October 2021. Tarek, 41, is already the father of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack), to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

While friends and family gathered to toast the expectant star on Saturday, November 12, she gave a special shout-out to her stepkids. “This has been a long journey. I didn’t even think I was going to have a baby, so Taylor and Brayden, I love you guys so much,” Heather gushed in a speech captured via her Instagram Story, referring to her challenging experience with IVF. “You’re the reason I want to have a baby [and how] I fell in love with being a mommy, so thank you so much.”

She went on to address her guests, which included Selling Sunset‘s Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi and Davina Portatz. “I want to thank you all for being here,” Heather continued. “I know a lot of you have traveled very far, left your babies, left your husbands and thank you so much. You guys all mean so much to me, that’s why you’re here.”

As the real estate agent celebrated with her inner circle, Tarek spent the day on a boat with friends in Newport Beach, California. He later joined his wife for the end of the baby shower bash.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy in July, Heather missed out on a family vacation with the Flip or Flop alum and his two kids. Tarek shared a sweet Instagram photo from the trip to Mexico in August, revealing in the caption, “Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!”

At the time, a rep told Us Weekly that Heather skipped the getaway “out of an abundance of caution from her doctor, in order to avoid possible risks such as the Zika virus and food poisoning.”

While her beau was away, the Oppenheim Group employee teased via her Instagram Story that she was “getting a little separation anxiety” because it was “the longest we’ve been apart” since they began dating in 2019. When Tarek returned, he caught up on all the cuddles he missed.

“Finally reunited!!!” Heather captioned a cozy Instagram Story in August. “Kissing and loving on his baby boy 💙 @therealtarekelmoussa I missed you so much.”