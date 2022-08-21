Bikini bump! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) doted over her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and her forthcoming bundle of joy over the weekend.

“Daddy’s birthday day,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, captioned a Sunday, August 21, Instagram Story selfie as she donned a multicolored bikini. “Pool day.”

The pregnant TV personality, who announced earlier this year she’s expecting her first child, and the 41-year-old Flip or Flop alum toasted his birthday with their growing family.

“Happy birthday to the man who forever has my heart my true soulmate ❤️ To the best daddy, my best friend the most hardworking and dedicated man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend, and the best partner I could ever ask for,” Heather gushed via Instagram. “Words can’t begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you as my person and as the father to our baby boy & to Tay & Bray. You’ve shown me what pure happiness is.”

She continued: “I love this life that we’ve built together and there’s truly no one I’d rather grow old with than you. You deserve to feel special every day but I hope today you feel it a little extra 🥰 Happy birthday baby, I love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

During the couple’s Sunday festivities, Tarek was showered with presents — including a pair of onesies for the new little one. Heather snapped a pic of her man holding up a gray outfit with “TEM,” to represent her spouse’s initials and another that read “Baby Griswold.”

The former Playboy model and the HGTV personality — who wed in October 2021 — announced in July that they are expecting their first child together, Tarek’s third. The Flipping 101 star, for his part, coparents daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

Heather, who is due early next year, later found out that she’s having a baby boy.

“They’ve been wanting a little brother — well, another little brother,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop last month about her stepkids. “They already have one [2-year-old Hudson, whom Hall shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead] but they’ve been wanting another one. So, they’re excited.”

She added at the time: “Taylor was crying, I think more than I was. I wasn’t jumping, I was hopping. I was 100 percent convinced we were having a girl. I was mentally prepared. When I saw the blue come out of that cannon I was like, ‘No way!’”

