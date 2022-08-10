Excited and expecting! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) shared her latest ultrasound photos ahead of welcoming her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa.

“Got my first ‘glimpse’ 😉😂💙of our baby boy today 💙. This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender, so it was so special 🥰,” the pregnant 34-year-old Selling Sunset star captioned the pictures via Instagram on Tuesday, August 9.

Heather, who is due in early 2023, continued, ”I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible. Overall, the ultrasound went great and getting a little peek at our boy made my week.”

The California native and Tarek, 40, wed in October 2021 and announced their pregnancy news the following July. The HGTV star was previously married to his former Flip or Flop cohost, Christina Hall (née Haack) , from 2009 to 2018. They share two children: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

In May, Tarek exclusively told Us Weekly how he and Heather approach coparenting with Hall, 39. “Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household,” the Flipping 101 star said. “[Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household.”

As they prepare to grow their blended family, the married reality stars are savoring the pregnancy process.

“Still pinching myself that this is actually happening,” the former model captioned a pair of Instagram photos of her and the real estate investor on Sunday, August 7. “Feeling that pregnancy glow and loving every moment of it. I should be feeling flutters and him moving around very soon and I just can’t wait for that feeling.”

The expecting parents began dating in summer 2019. Tarek confirmed the romance that August via Instagram. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then … out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” he explained at the time. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her … so, I asked her out!! She said yes 😎.”

