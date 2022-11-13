A winter wonderland! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is so excited to welcome her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa earlier next year — but first, toasted their growing family at her baby shower.

“I want to thank you all for being here, I know a lot of you have traveled very far, left your babies, left your husbands and thank you so much. You guys all mean so much to me, that’s why you’re here,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, gushed in her introductory speech on Saturday, November 12, which was captured via her Instagram Story.

Heather — who announced earlier this year that she is expecting her first child — noted that it was the 41-year-old Flip or Flop alum’s older children, who inspired her path to motherhood.

“This has been a long journey. I didn’t even think I was going to have a baby, so Taylor and Brayden, I love you guys so much,” the pregnant reality TV star said on Saturday, referring to Tarek’s 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, whom he coparents with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). “You’re the reason I want to have a baby [and how] I fell in love with being a mommy, so thank you so much.”

Heather, who wore a custom beaded gown with “Baby El Moussa” embroidered on the train, was joined on Saturday by her loved ones, including Taylor. The Netflix star’s Selling Sunset costars Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Davina Potratz also cheered on the mom-to-be on her special day.

Tarek, for his part, spent the baby shower day with his pals on a boat in Newport Beach, California before catching up with his wife at the end of the Saturday bash.

“Such a special day & then I got to meet up with my love at the end of it,” Heather captioned an Instagram Story snap with the Flipping 101 star.

Tarek and the former Playboy model — who wed in October 2021 — announced in July that they are expecting their first child together, which is the HGTV personality’s third. Heather, Tarek, Taylor and Brayden were later excited to learn the couple are expecting a baby boy.

“They’ve been wanting a little brother — well, another little brother,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop in July of her stepkids. “They already have one [2-year-old Hudson, whom Hall shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead] but they’ve been wanting another one. So, they’re excited.”

Scroll below to see more snaps of the Flipping El Moussas star’s baby shower: