“I want to thank you all for being here, I know a lot of you have traveled very far, left your babies, left your husbands and thank you so much. You guys all mean so much to me, that’s why you’re here,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, gushed in her introductory speech on Saturday, November 12, which was captured via her Instagram Story.
“This has been a long journey. I didn’t even think I was going to have a baby, so Taylor and Brayden, I love you guys so much,” the pregnant reality TV star said on Saturday, referring to Tarek’s 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, whom he coparents with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). “You’re the reason I want to have a baby [and how] I fell in love with being a mommy, so thank you so much.”
Heather, who wore a custom beaded gown with “Baby El Moussa” embroidered on the train, was joined on Saturday by her loved ones, including Taylor. The Netflix star’s Selling Sunset costars Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Davina Potratzalso cheered on the mom-to-be on her special day.
“They’ve been wanting a little brother — well, another little brother,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop in July of her stepkids. “They already have one [2-year-old Hudson, whom Hall shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead] but they’ve been wanting another one. So, they’re excited.”
Heather, who wore a custom beaded gown with “Baby El Moussa” embroidered on the train, was joined on Saturday by her loved ones, including Taylor. The Netflix star’s Selling Sunset costars Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Davina Potratzalso cheered on the mom-to-be on her special day.
“They’ve been wanting a little brother — well, another little brother,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop in July of her stepkids. “They already have one [2-year-old Hudson, whom Hall shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead] but they’ve been wanting another one. So, they’re excited.”
A custom sign welcomed shower guests to the Saturday celebrations.
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Dubrow/Instagram
Best Big Sister
Heather gave stepdaughter Taylor a big hug as they entered the party.
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
Winter Wonderland
The California native was emotional that her place setting was labeled as “Mama Heather.”
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
Cheers to Baby
Heather’s friends toasted Baby El Moussa at Saturday’s festivities, which were held at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.
Credit: Courtesy of Bre Tiesi/Instagram
Game Time
Guests played many fun shower games, including one where they struggled to avoid using the word “Mama” and “Baby” in conversation.
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
Reality TV Crossover
“What an amazing day showering the beautiful @theheatherraeelmoussa and her baby boy!!!! So much fun, laughter and love ❤️❤️❤️,” Heather Dubrow, who used the expectant mama’s real estate services to sell her residence, captioned an Instagram post of party pics.
Credit: Courtesy of Bre Tiesi/Instagram
‘Selling Sunset’ Fun
Tiesi, a Selling Sunset season 6 newbie, couldn’t help but giggle as her coworkers attempted to play “Telephone.”
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Dubrow/Instagram
Ladies in White
The Under Construction author and the Real Housewives of Orange County star enjoyed meeting at the Saturday party.
Credit: Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
Proud Parents
Heather and Tarek posed together at the end of the baby shower.