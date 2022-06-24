Moving on with a heavy heart. Maya Vander is opening up about her decision to leave Netflix’s Selling Sunset ahead of season 6.

“So… I’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully [an] Emmy nomination,” the Israel native, 39, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, June 23. “I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!”

Vander, who was an Oppenheim Group realtor long before joining Selling Sunset in 2019’s season 1, revealed her recent pregnancy losses contributed to her departure.

“The last few months were not easy,” the reality TV star — who shares Aiden, 3, and Elle, 2, with her husband, David Miller — added in her Thursday statement. “Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore.”

The Netflix personality, who primarily resides in Miami, had been jetting back and forth between her Florida home and Los Angeles for taping.

Vander previously sparked speculation she was leaving the series when she announced earlier this year that she was opening her own agency in Florida named the Maya Vander Group. Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that she had even transferred her real estate license from the Oppenheim Group to Compass, which boss Jason Oppenheim was aware of before the news made headlines.

An insider explained at the time that while Vander “loves the show and it’s definitely hard to let go,” it’s “time to move on” and focus on what is best for her new business.

The mother of two even noted that “focusing on growing” her real estate firm and joining Compass, a leading nationwide brokerage, is the “right decision for me to move forward.”

Vander’s reality TV departure comes days after she announced that she had suffered another miscarriage. Six months prior, she delivered a stillborn son.

“I had a very crazy week,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 21. “Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!! They bring me joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

While Vander is moving on, Selling Sunset — which has also been renewed for season 7 — is gearing up to begin production on season 6 later this summer.

