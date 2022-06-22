Sticking together. Maya Vander and husband Dave Miller have been through the wringer when it comes to expanding their family, but they’re still going strong.

The Selling Sunset star, who met Miller while living in California, has created a family-focused life in Miami, Florida. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed babies back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 but it wasn’t easy.

Ahead of their daughter Elle’s arrival in May 2020, Vander reflected on the road to a healthy second child.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of her firstborn, Aiden. “Two years ago, I had back-to-back miscarriages, now I’m few days away from having baby number ✌.”

The real estate agent added: “To all the women who are trying to get pregnant, don’t give up and stay positive🙏❤.”

After welcoming baby No. 2, Vander exclusively told Us Weekly that she wasn’t sure if a third child was in the cards for the pair.

“We’re going back and forth because, look, it’s a lot of work,” she said in November 2020. “Both me and my husband are very busy, which is a good thing. I do like a big family. That being said, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m 50/50 with that.”

The Israel native joked that her desire to have baby No. 3 “depends what day you’re gonna ask me that question,” pointing to her crying daughter in the background as a reason for her hesitation.

Eight months later, Vander revealed via Instagram that she was pregnant, calling her future child the couple’s “Christmas/ Chanukah present!” However, the businesswoman suffered a stillborn delivery a few weeks prior to her baby’s due date.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics,” Vander announced via social media in December 2021. “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box. I do not wish this on anyone.” She revealed that the family’s late son, Mason, would “always be in our heart” as they tried to pick up the pieces.

Two weeks later, Vander gave insight into how she and Miller were coping. “Our family is taking it one day at a time and we are just trying our best for the kids,” she wrote via Instagram on Christmas.

The duo’s relationship was again tested in June 2022 after Vander revealed she suffered a miscarriage when she was 10 weeks pregnant. She noted at the time that the pair’s son and daughter have been a bright light in the darkness.

“My kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!!” Vander wrote via her Instagram Story. “They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

Scroll down to see Vander and Miller’s ups and downs over the years: