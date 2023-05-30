Water under the bridge? Christine Quinn‘s feud with Chrishell Stause was at the center of several seasons of Selling Sunset — but the former coworkers have seemingly called a truce.

Christine, 34, who did not appear in season 6 of the Netflix series, took to social media on Sunday, May 28, to answer questions from viewers about the new episodes — and offered an update on where she stands with the former soap actress. “I think @Chrishell7 and I have both come a long way. I think it’s all about timing. I think now we could just get together and laugh and realize the joke is on everyone else. 👀 😂,” she wrote via Twitter.

Christine’s tweet was in response to a fan who pointed out Chrishell — who argued with necomer Nicole Young throughout the season — was one of the only cast member who didn’t shade the Texas native during the most recent episodes.

Chrishell showed her support for the comment by “liking” the tweet, which comes after ups and downs between the duo since Selling Sunset debuted in 2019. The How to Be a Boss B*tch author was initially close to fellow real estate agents Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) before Chrishell joined the Oppenheim Group in season 1.

After a blowout fight while filming season 1, the All My Children alum blocked Christine on social media. Things later escalated after Christine made comments taking Justin Hartley‘s side in his 2019 divorce from Chrishell and when Christine accused Jason Oppenheim of giving Chrishell special treatment.

In season 5, Christine ultimately remained at odds with everyone except newcomer Chelsea Lazkani and hinted that she was looking to part ways with the brokerage on and off screen.

“Hulu, give me a call,” she joked during an interview with The New York Times in July 2022 while discussing her decision to move on from the Oppenheim Group and start her own firm with husband Christian Richard.

At the time, the Netflix personality opened up about her role on the show often captured her as the villain “I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” she said. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”

Christine, whose departure was officially confirmed before filming started on seasons 6 and 7, previously revealed she wasn’t expecting to be portrayed so negatively. “Bless their hearts for trying [to make the bribery story line a big deal],” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show and I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

The reality star noted that it was her decision to part ways with the Oppenheim Group amid speculation that she was fired, saying, “My husband and I had been working on this company for a year and a half.”