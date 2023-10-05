Heather Rae El Moussa has a reduced role in Selling Sunset season 7— which included the promotional poster.

Netflix dropped the first look image on Thursday, October 5, where Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim all posed in front of a reflective pool. The Los Angeles skyline can be seen in the background.

Heather, 36, was not included in the group shot, which she reacted to via Instagram.

“Looks like I got pushed in the water … it’s a good thing I can swim,” she quipped in her caption on Thursday, sharing a bathroom selfie and the official poster. “Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗You may see me in a few episodes. 💁🏼‍♀️.”

The Flipping El Moussas star has been a staple on Selling Sunset since its first season, which premiered in 2019. Her pregnancy with son Tristan, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa, was chronicled on last year’s season 6. (Heather is also the stepmother to Tarek’s two children with ex-wife Christina Hall: Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 7.)

After giving birth in January, Heather claimed she was not asked back for season 7.

“Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” she told E! News in March. “I’ve been there from the pilot, from the beginning.”

Tarek, 42, then chimed in, calling what happened “frustrating.”

Several weeks later, Heather teased via social media that she had since filmed a bit of Selling Sunset.

“Oh, yeah [I missed her]. I mean, I love Heather and we [are] so close,” Bre, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly last month of Heather’s absence from the upcoming episodes. “I mean, she is a part of [season] 7, but just the dynamics are different because I actually get to hang out with everybody a little bit more, and I’m not at home with a newborn.”

Season 6 was Bre’s first experience on Selling Sunset, quickly bonding with then-pregnant Heather since she had recently welcomed son Legendary. (Bre shares her son with Nick Cannon, who is also the father of 11 more children.)

While Netflix has not further addressed Heather’s reduced role, several of her Oppenheim Group colleagues responded to her Thursday social media post about being “pushed in the water.”

“Hottie in a bikini ordering drinks at a swim-up bar; take me with you! Love you,” Chrishell, 42, replied.

Bre, for her part, added: “I love you!!”

Selling Sunset premieres November 3 on Netflix.