Bre Tiesi is stepping into the spotlight on season 7 of Selling Sunset.

“I think I just started to get a little more comfortable, to be honest,” Tiesi, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 12, referring to keeping the cameras rolling from seasons 6 to 7. “I really got to bond with the girls a lot more in 7 than I did in 6, so I think that that dynamic shows a little bit more. My personality gets to show, which is what I really felt like wasn’t shown too much in 6.”

Tiesi joined the cast of the Netflix reality series nearly one year after she welcomed her son, Legendary, 14 months, with Nick Cannon in July 2022.

When asked which cast member “surprised” her the most, Tiesi told Us Emma Hernan.

“Emma’s just so sweet and funny and bubbly, and she’s just so funny, like, the things that she does,” Tiesi said. “She’s just a very interesting character to me, so I just love her to death. I just never know what she’s going to do when we’re in a house together or a place, so she’s very entertaining.”

As for whether Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young’s season 6 feud will be resolved in the new episodes, Tiesi said, “I don’t think so. I think they’ll probably try, but I just think that some of the accusations and the behavior are a little bit hard to move on from. And sometimes, people can’t stop beating a dead horse, so we’ll just have to see. I think that’s kind of on them.”

Stause, 42, and Young, 53, butted heads after the latter accused Stause of getting better real estate listings due to her relationship with boss Jason Oppenheim. (Stause dated Oppenheim, 46, for several months in 2021 before she tied the knot with partner G Flip in May.)

Tiesi, meanwhile, will have her own drama to address in season 7 as she sparked a feud with costar Chelsea Lazkani after she called Tiesi’s relationship with Cannon, 42, “off-putting.”

“I knew I was going to ruffle some feathers and I knew people didn’t like my situation and whatever, and that’s all expected,” Tiesi shared. “I think just the level of the drama with the one we will not name — I didn’t know she was as upset as she was. So, I guess seeing that and then being a little bit out of the postpartum and a little bit more neutralized, I was like, ‘This is interesting.’ I guess I didn’t pick up on this as much.”

Tiesi noted she didn’t fully pick up on some of the season 6 drama due to her postpartum recovery. “I didn’t really know what was being said behind my back or in interviews or etc.,” she explained. “So, I guess I wasn’t really prepared or had any understanding of how bad it was really unfolding.”

Despite the pair’s feud, Tiesi told Us that Lazkani, 29, will start to “figure out a little bit more who I am” in season 7. “As a grown-up, I don’t care if you like me or not,” she said. “If you don’t like me, I don’t care to make you like me. You’re welcome to your opinion and that’s fine. And I don’t really think there’s a way of changing that. I mean, you have your reservations based off of your beliefs, so I don’t think that’s something that’s going to change, nor do I really care to change that for you.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi