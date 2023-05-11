Their little miracle is here! Selling Sunset alum Maya Vander and her husband, Dave Miller, have welcomed their rainbow baby.

“Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!” Vander, 40, caption an Instagram post on Thursday, May 11. “Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful ❤️ and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold🤧but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;)”

While the Netflix star told People she was “got induced at 37 weeks” and is “feeling so much relief now that I delivered, and we are both safe,” she did suffer a scare while in labor with Emma.

“Her heartbeat dropped as I was pushing. It turned out that the cord was around the neck,” Vander said. “It was scarier, given my recent loss. My husband was extremely worried, and I was focused on getting her out. My gyno, Dr. Senemar was amazing, as well as the nurses.”

Days before welcoming their little one, Vander announced on May 4 that she was expecting another child after suffering a miscarriage a year ago.

“I am 9 months pregnant and I’m expecting a baby girl any day now,” Vander told The Sun at the time. “It’s exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances. I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past.”

The couple shared in July 2021 that they were expecting baby No. 3, however, son Mason was born stillborn the following December.

“My family is devastated,” the Israel native exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “My baby due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. … My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and our family. … Time will help, but I experienced a loss in a very late stage. I lost a son, and the pain will always be there.”

Six months after delivering her stillborn, Vander revealed that she had suffered another pregnancy loss in June 2022.

“I had a very crazy week,” the real estate agent announced via her Instagram Story at the time “Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!! They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

The twosome — who are parents to son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 18 months — met in August 2014 at a bar in Santa Monica. The pair quickly hit it off and tied the knot nearly three years later in June 2017.

One month after Vander made her reality TV debut on season 1 of Selling Sunset in March 2019, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first son into the world.

“Welcome to the world Aiden!!!” Vander wrote via Instagram in April 2019 alongside a picture of the duo with the newborn. “Honestly I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of being a mother, wow!! 🙏❤.”

In May 2020, Vander revealed in an Instagram video that she had given birth to their daughter.

“Exciting news!!! My baby girl Elle Madison was born two days ago 💕,” the Selling Sunset star shared at the time. “My heart feels so complete! Maybe in season 3 I’ll get another puppy instead of another baby 🤣🤣.”