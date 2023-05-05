Their rainbow baby! Maya Vander and her husband, Dave Miller, are expecting a child nearly one year after suffering a miscarriage.

“I am 9 months pregnant and I’m expecting a baby girl any day now,” the Selling Sunset alum, 40, told The Sun on Thursday, May 4. “It’s exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances.”

She added: “I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past.”

Vander and Miller are already parents to son Aiden, 4, and daughter Elle, 3. In July 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting baby No. 3. Son Mason was born stillborn the following December.

“My family is devastated,” the Israel native exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “My baby’s due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. … My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family. Time will help, but I experienced a loss in a very late stage. I lost a son, and the pain will always be there.”

She continued: “No one knows [why this happened] yet. At this point of the pregnancy, I have a weekly checkup. I felt less movement a few days prior. I went to a private ultrasound check and everything was fine and looked normal. … I delivered a normal baby that looked like he was sleeping. This will chase me forever.”

Nearly six months later, the pair suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at just 10 weeks.

“You know, going through a stillbirth at 38 weeks is very traumatic. I know in most of my Instagram posts I look always happy and everything is great — but at the end of the day it’s still a trauma that I’m dealing with every day,” she told Us in June 2022. “And you know, pregnancy loss at 10 weeks is also no fun. So I want to take a break, although I cannot take a long break because I’m 40 and I still have to decide what I want to do. I still have that void that I just can’t let go, unfortunately.”

While Vander explained to Us that she was very “lucky” to have Aiden and Elle, she remained hopeful about one day adding another baby to their Miami-based brood.

“The hardest thing is to just say I’m done. I’m still missing that third child and I think unless you’re going through this, it’s hard for people to understand completely,” the reality TV alum — who ultimately left the Netflix series following her miscarriage — added. “I’m very fertile and, thankfully, I’m lucky in that sense that I can get pregnant easily. … If I’m not going to get pregnant naturally, I’m probably going to just let go. But I’m going to try in probably in a few months.”