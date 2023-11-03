Heather Rae El Moussa announced her “bittersweet” departure from Selling Sunset after seven seasons on the Netflix reality show.

“Everything happens how it’s meant to 🤍….. And we all have a plan,” Heather, 36, shared via Instagram on Friday, November 3, celebrating the seventh season premiere date. “It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had.”

Fans started to speculate that Heather was taking a step back from Selling Sunset when she wasn’t featured alongside Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim as they posed in front of a pool for the in the season 7 promo poster, released last month.

“Looks like I got pushed in the water … it’s a good thing I can swim,” she hit back on Instagram at the time. “Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗You may see me in a few episodes. 💁🏼‍♀️.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Then vs Now: What They Looked Like Before the Show Transformation time! The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series. Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears […]

Heather reiterated on Friday that she would be “in a few scenes” of the show alongside Bre Tiesi and TikTok star Josh Richards, who is set to be featured briefly. “The trio you never expected … but always wanted,” she captioned her Instagram post.

While Heather will have a reduced role this time around, she teased what fans can expect when they watch the show.

“Let the drama begin 😳” she wrote. “I’ll be no part of it ✌🏻 Thank you -> next 🙏🏻.”

Some of the “drama” that Heather is referring to appears to be between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s now-ex girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. Jason and Marie-Lou, 25, got together in June 2022, six months after he and Chrishell, 42, split.

Jason and Marie-Lou were still together while season 7 was filming, but they broke up this past May.

Before the show’s Friday premiere, Marie-Lou hinted at issues with Chrishell when praising the Selling Sunset stars.

“I really love some of the cast members,” she posted on her Instagram Story in May. “Mary, for example, is so sweet. Amanza is funny and smart. Chelsea’s also so smart and so funny. I love them. Nicole has the biggest heart. She’s a really good friend of mine. The rest is … OK. You have to watch season 7.”

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Agents' Earnings: Who Has Made the Most? Bringing in the big bucks! Ever since Selling Sunset debuted in 2018, the world was given an inside look at the multi-million dollar homes the Oppenheim Group’s agents sell in Los Angeles. Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) work as the main […]

When season 7 premiered, however, fans watched Marie-Lou claim that Chrishell ignored her.

“I just had this experience with Chrishell where she just said hi to me when Jason was around, and otherwise didn’t speak to me. It’s a bummer,” she said. “She totally ignored me. That’s mean girl s—t.”

Chrishell, for her part, urged fans to watch the entire season before making an opinion about what went down.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Judge this conversation after you see the WHOLE interaction,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the season 7 premiere, after a clip of her fight with Marie-Lou was shared online. “Would love to see your reactions AFTER you see the whole thing.”

Selling Sunset season 7 is streaming now on Netflix.