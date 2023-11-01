Chrishell Stause will not stand for name-calling — especially when fellow Selling Sunset stars are referring to her as a “mean” girl.

After Chrishell’s argument with Marie-Lou Nurk was released ahead of the Netflix show’s season 7 premiere later this month, the real estate agent got real about the Selling Sunset story lines.

“If you say I am mean to you, apparently you get a story line on Selling Sunset,” Chrishell, 42, shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 30. “THREE people did it this season and you guys be the judge.”

In the now-viral clip, Chrishell had a heated lunch with Marie-Lou, who was dating Jason Oppenheim at the time. Marie-Lou called Jason, 46, during the argument and claimed that Chrishell didn’t want to be friends with her. Chrishell, however, brought up a trip to Australia that she and spouse G Flip took with Marie-Lou and Jason in December 2022.

Chrishell told her Instagram followers on Monday to “judge this conversation after you see the WHOLE interaction.”

“I entered this lunch trying to make nice. And, of course, none of that was released [because] this is more eyebrow raising,” she continued. “Would love to see your reactions AFTER you see the whole thing.”

Chrishell recalled the Australia trip once again in her social media post, noting that she “never once had an issue with any of these people” before they started filming. “Remember when I posted the four of us to lunch in Australia. All smiles, nice time?” she added.

“The NEXT time I saw her was this lunch. ON camera,” Chrishell continued. “If she said I was nice to her, do you think she would have gotten a storyline & invited to the reunion … NO.”

In the clip, Marie-Lou admitted to having “a nice time” on the trip. However, she also misgendered G (who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns).

“My partner’s nonbinary, they use they/them pronouns,” Chrishell explained. “This is a simple thing. And this is the depth of our relationship, where the most important person in my life, you don’t know their pronouns, which is totally fine. But my point is that you also don’t know me. I’m not gonna be your friend. I don’t have anything in common with you.”

The Netflix star also reacted to that part of the conversation in her Monday social media posts.

“If you have a partner that [wouldn’t] correct pronouns, or correct what you preferred to be called etc. when they know it’s going out to 190 countries … Please raise your standards,” she wrote. “There is only ONE thing I don’t play about and it’s the person that has changed my life for the better.”

Chrishell’s social media rant slamming the show comes months after she called out Selling Sunset producers in a separate Instagram Story post in March.

“The way reality TV producers manipulate things to create a narrative,” she wrote at the time. “Sucks to not be able to be proud of what you’re working on.”

Season 7 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday, November 3.