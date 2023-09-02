2023 has been more than “good enough” for G Flip. Not only has the Australian singer just released DRUMMER — their first full length album in four years — but they’re also headlining their first U.S. tour this fall.

Before the “Be Your Man” singer, 29, kicks off the DRUMMER Tour on September 18, G Flip shared a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road for Us Weekly’s Backstage Pass.

G Flip tells Us they tend to take it easy when it comes to getting in the right headspace ahead of each show. “I do a vocal warm up off of YouTube and do some drumming exercises,” the Melbourne native says. “Maybe do some push-ups and jumps to get the blood moving in me.”

Moments before G Flip makes their grand entrance in front of the audience, they get aligned — vocally. “I do a chant with my band in a huddle before we go on stage,” they say. “We made up a new one … because I have a new band member. They really are my brothers.”

When the show kicks off, G Flip leads into their hits including “GET ME OUTTA HERE”, “Waste of Space” and “Bring Me Home” — before launching into their favorite song to perform live: “The Worst Person Alive.”

“I think it’s such a fun song and I love playing it,” G Flip shares. “If you come to a show, I hope you scream it. It’s a song that’s meant to be played loud and sung along to!”

Instead of partying it up, G Flip tells Us they hightail it home to spend time with wife Chrishell Stause — who the vocalist married in May — and their pooch when possible: “I love a party and used to party a lot, but now that I’m away so much, I really cherish the time with my partner and dog on the couch.”

Keeping things mellow is probably the right move, considering how G Flip used to spend some nights — in fact, one memory sticks out as their craziest tour experience. “The night before I played a show in Houston, me and my band went out to a bar and there was one of those mechanical punching bag machines,” G Flip explains. “We all were competing to see who could punch it the hardest and I fully broke my hand.”

“I knew straight away and spent the night in the ER,” G Flips adds. “I played the rest of the shows on that run one handed [and] literally got on stage 8 hours later!”

Get tickets for DRUMMER Tour here.