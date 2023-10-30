The drama never stops on Selling Sunset — as proven by a season 7 preview clip documenting a heated lunch between Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

Marie-Lou, who was then dating Jason Oppenheim, confronted Chrishell, 42, about not being friendly toward her, going so far as to call Jason, 46, to get his take on the situation. Chrishell, however, was surprised to hear Marie-Lou say she felt that way.

“I never said you were jealous,” Chrishell told Marie-Lou. “Those words never one time came out of my mouth. Not one time. … What am I missing that happened when the four of us hung out in Australia that was not a nice time and I thought it was? What happened?”

Marie-Lou said the trip — which also included Chrishell’s partner, G Flip — was “a nice time,” but she felt like Chrishell didn’t take enough interest in her life. Chrishell, meanwhile, felt like she and G Flip, 30, did ask questions about Marie-Lou.

The conversation went further south when Marie-Lou began using she/her pronouns for G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

“My partner’s nonbinary, they use they/them pronouns,” a visibly frustrated Chrishell said. “This is a simple thing. And this is the depth of our relationship, where the most important person in my life, you don’t know their pronouns, which is totally fine. But my point is that you also don’t know me. I’m not gonna be your friend. I don’t have anything in common with you.”

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen All’s fair in love and real estate! Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives. When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on […]

After Jason got off the phone, Chrishell added, “I feel like I’m losing brain cells in this conversation.”

Jason and Marie-Lou split in May after less than one year together. “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” the duo said in a joint statement at the time. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

Chrishell and G Flip, meanwhile, tied the knot that same month after one year together.

Before her romance with G Flip, Chrishell dated Jason in 2021. The duo called it quits in December of that year, five months after going public with their relationship. Chrishell later confirmed that the pair split because they disagreed about starting a family.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Season 7 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday, November 3.