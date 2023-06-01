California love. Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has dated several of his costars — including Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause.

While Young joined the cast of the Netflix reality series for season 6, which premiered in May 2023, her relationship with Oppenheim started and ended long before her reality TV debut.

“[Nicole] dated Jason [10 years ago] — she was the first,” Amanza Smith exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in August 2022. “I’ve known her for 10 years and she’s amazing. She’s not new to me. I’m just very glad that she’s finally on the show with us and we get to spend more time with her in the office because I adore Nicole.”

Despite being a late addition to Selling Sunset, Young is an original member of The Oppenheim Group. “I’m the OG … original girlfriend,” she quipped during a season 6 episode of the series. The realtor — who has been married to Brandon Young since 2017 — referred to Oppenheim as the “best broker in the biz” in a March 2019 Instagram post.

Young isn’t the only ex with whom Oppenheim has maintained an amicable personal and professional relationship. In season 1 of Selling Sunset, which premiered in March 2019, the attorney hosted an engagement party for his ex Mary Fitzgerald and her now-husband, Romain Bonnet.

The exes were an item in 2014 for “six months to a year,” the Oppenheim Group founder recalled during a season 1 episode of the reality series. He added that he and Fitzgerald — who has worked for his real estate agency since 2014 — “were good friends before [they dated] and we’re much closer now.”

The real estate mogul and Stause, meanwhile, were friends and coworkers before they went public with their romance in July 2021. When the Kentucky native joined the Oppenheim Group in 2018, she had recently married Justin Hartley. (The former spouses called it quits in 2019 and finalized their split in February 2021.)

Oppenheim exclusively told Us in November 2021 that his friendship with Stause provided a great basis for their romantic relationship.

“We had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends,” he shared at the time. “She knew my dating life, and we would almost joke about each other’s dating lives and what we were looking for and things like that.”

One month after Oppenheim dished to Us about his romance with the Days of Our Lives alum, the duo split just before Christmas 2021. However, they didn’t let the breakup sour their dynamic as pals.

“Chrishell and I started off close friends before we were together, and we’re back, we’re in a great place,” Oppenheim told E! News in July 2022. “I think we’re both really happy right now, and we get along really well.”

Stause has since moved on with G Flip and the pair tied the knot in May 2023.

Keep scrolling for a look at Oppenheim’s dating history: