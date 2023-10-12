Chrishell Stause may want “peace” on season 7 of Selling Sunset, but she should know better as an agent at the O Group.

In the official trailer, released on Thursday, October 12, Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, suggests that there may still be something between Jason, 46, and Chrishell, 42.

“I just feel like maybe there’s feelings left,” Marie-Lou, 25, says to Chrishell.

Chrishell laughs off the comment in a confessional before telling Marie-Lou, “I’m losing brain cells on this conversation.”

Chrishell and Jason, 46, dated for nearly a year before calling it quits in 2021. Chrishell has since moved on with musician G-Flip, who she married in May (shortly after production on season 7 wrapped). That same month, Jason and Marie-Lou confirmed their split after first being linked in July 2022.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram statement in May. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

Marie-Lou made several appearances on Selling Sunset before the split — and even publicly threw shade at Chrishell.

“I really love some of the cast members,” she wrote via Instagram Story while referencing Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani and season 6 newbie Nicole Young. “Mary, for example, is so sweet. Amanza is funny and smart. Chelsea’s also so smart and so funny. I love them. Nicole has the biggest heart. She’s a really good friend of mine. The rest is … OK. You have to watch season 7.”

During Thursday’s sneak peek, Chrishell discussed her approach for handling conflict in the office.

“The gloves are probably going to come off,” she told the cameras before walking back the sentiment in a different clip. “At the end of the day, the only thing I want is peace.”

Chrishell also admitted she was struggling to set boundaries with Jason in the workplace. “I’m really trying to figure out this balance of work and social settings,” she told Mary, 42, before hinting at a falling out with Amanza, 46, over Chrishell’s distance from her coworkers. “She thought I should have been there. Felt like not my friend talking to me.”

Season 7 of Selling Sunset starts streaming on Netflix Friday, November 3.