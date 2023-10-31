Christina Hall has no more bad blood with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

“Will you, Josh [Hall], Heather and Tarek ever do flipping shows together?” a fan asked Christina, 40, during an Instagram Story Q & A on Monday, October 30. The HGTV star replied, “Never say never.”

She also included a house and trophy emoji, seemingly hinting that there might be something in the works.

While it seems there’s currently no tension between Christina and Tarek, 42, that wasn’t always the case. The former couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two kids — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — throughout their time together. In 2013, Christina and Tarek’s Flip or Flop series premiered. Three years into the show, they announced their split in 2016.

Related: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa: A Timeline of Their Relationship Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa‘s whirlwind love story is too cute for words. The twosome first crossed paths on the 4th of July in 2019, and Tarek went on to confirm their relationship that August via Instagram. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special […]

The breakup announcement came in December, six months after an explosive fight in which “the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution,” the pair shared in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. Initially, the former duo chose to “get counseling” before separating for good.

Tarek moved on with Heather, 36, whom he married in October 2021. Us broke the news that they welcomed son Tristan this past January.

Christina, for her part, was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, with whom she shares son Hudson, 4. Following a messy custody dispute, Us confirmed in December 2022 that the exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their son.

She has since moved on with current husband Joshua Hall, whom she quietly married in April 2022.

Despite their divorce and new relationships, exes Christina and Tarek continued to star in Flip or Flop together until the show came to an end in December 2022. Throughout the show’s run, tensions were often high, especially during a July 2021 verbal altercation. Months later, Tarek expressed regret for the confrontation.

He confirmed that they “did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened” while appearing on E! News’ Daily Pop in September 2021.

Related: Christina Hall's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Divorces, Custody, More Going her own way. Christina Hall has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade — and the attention hasn’t always been easy to navigate. The HGTV star was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and the former couple share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. After calling it quits, the coparents continued […]

In May 2022, Christina and Tarek made headlines once again during their son Brayden’s soccer game. Tarek was photographed pulling Heather away from Christina, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time. A second set of pictures showed the soccer coach stepping in between Tarek and Joshua.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Months later, Heather revealed that things between herself and Heather weren’t “always perfect,” but they’ve come to an amicable coparenting relationship.

“We definitely had some ups and downs, and they had ups and downs, and I think she realized how much I love the kids and they are number one to me over anything,” the Selling Sunset star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “So, any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.”