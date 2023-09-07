Christina Hall Ex Ant Anstead Honor Son Hudson on 4th Birthday

Christina Hall (née Haack) and ex-husband Ant Anstead separately wished their son, Hudson, a happy 4th birthday.

“Happy 4️⃣ Birthday Hudson 🎈,” Hall, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Wednesday, September 6. “So sweet, smart and funny. He’s always listening, watching and learning. He loves to help and ask [my husband] Josh what projects they can work on together. He likes to stay busy and be on the move. Anddd he’s pretty cute. We love you Hudson!”

In the sweet carousel, Hudson could be seen sitting in front of his presents and a Super Mario Brothers balloon. Another pic showed the toddler sitting on stepdad Joshua Hall‘s shoulders.

“My little shadow is changing every day, it’s been a lot of fun watching him take shape. 👦🏼,” Joshua, who married Christina in 2022, wrote in the comments section of the tribute.

Christina continued the celebration via her Instagram Story, showing a photo of herself, Joshua and Hudson at Legoland. Her son Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, was also pictured. (The former couple are also the parents of daughter Taylor.)

Anstead, 44, featured Hudson in a slideshow of his own on Wednesday, seemingly sharing a glimpse of the little one’s party. “Where has the past four years gone!?? Hudzo you are a glowing ball of joy and a rare and special gift!” he wrote via Instagram.

Hudson wore a paper crown in the photos and played on a trampoline. “It’s been the best day!!!” Anstead gushed. “Hudzo has been treated like a prince all day sharing cakes with friends at school then ending the day with the best bounce party with his pals! Blessed to have such a cool community of friends and fellow pizza eaters! Hudzo we love you and I am so grateful to be your daddo!!! ❤️💫.”

Along with Hudson, Anstead coparents daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Christina and Ant were married from 2018 to 2021. The pair’s divorce got messy when Ant filed for full custody of Hudson in April 2022, accusing Christina of putting their child at risk. She denied the allegations in a statement at the time.

“If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she noted. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Ant’s request was denied by a judge later that month, but the duo’s back and forth continued. In September 2022, Ant claimed his ex was “exploiting” Hudson for personal gain by posting him on social media. Christina fired back in a court filing by accusing Ant of trying “to tarnish my good name with knowingly false allegations.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that the former spouses settled their custody dispute one month prior. The pair agreed to keep sharing joint legal and physical custody of their son, which they initially arranged to do in June 2021. They made some new “exceptions” to their previously agreed upon schedule, divvying up which holidays and other special occasions they would each spend with Hudson.

Since their highly publicized legal battle, Christina and Ant have seemingly gotten back on the same page. Earlier this year, Christina reflected on the drama while celebrating Mother’s Day.

“Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things.”

Things soon “turned around” for Christina, who acknowledged, “I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom… life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year! ❤️.”