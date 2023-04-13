Meeting Mickey! Ant Anstead took his 3 -year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack), for a magical day at Disneyland.

“What a way to spend a Tuesday!! Cool group of cool peeps hitting @disneyland HARD!! SO FUN! 🥰 x,” the England native, 44, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, alongside a series of images of himself and the toddler on their adventure the day prior.

In the sweet snaps, the father-son duo enjoyed a walk inside Hollywood Studios, slurped down milkshakes and frolicked in a sea of bubbles. Anstead, for his part, also took a few selfies while sipping on a refreshing beer with Carmella Cainelli, who runs Big Picture Co. with Anstead’s girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.

The Wheeler Dealers star and the Judy actress, 53, first sparked dating speculation in late June 2021 after working together on the Discovery+ series IOU: Joyride. Weeks later, the pair were photographed together lounging on Anstead’s balcony.

The following month, the couple celebrated the 4th of July together and were caught sharing a smooch while riding their bikes. The PDA-packed outings continued throughout the summer and fall, with the lovebirds kissing while on the beach and walking through a parking lot of a Laguna, Beach, hardware store.

Anstead shared his first photo with the Oscar winner in August 2021 before the premiere of their Celebrity IOU: Joyride collaboration. Earlier that month, he opened up about the “magical” coincidence of meeting Zellweger on the project, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected.

Prior to his romance with the Bridget Jones’ Diary star, Anstead was married to Hall, 39, for two years before the exes confirmed their separation in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo finalized their divorce, agreeing to share custody of Hudson, whom they welcomed in September 2019. (The HGTV star has since tied the knot with husband Joshua Hall.)

The former couple later hit a snag when they were at odds about how to coparent their little one. In April 2022, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson, claiming that the Christina on the Coast star only spent an average of “nine full days each month” with Hudson in nearly two years. Christina told Us in a statement at the time that she was “deeply” added by the accusations. (The California native is also the mother of daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead, for his part, shares son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey.)

Anstead then went on to allege that the Flip or Flip alum was “exploiting” their son by posting photos via social media and using the boy in paid content. Christina then fired back in a September 2022 court filing, arguing that Ant’s claims were “truly offensive and simply untrue.”

“It’s actually an interesting legal anomaly that I am seeking to change. … Hudson will see a father protecting him when he had no voice, his childhood is not for sale,” the Craft it Yourself alum wrote in an October 2022 Instagram comment. “As a parent, I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him.”

In December 2022, however, Us confirmed that the pair had finalized their custody agreement one month prior. According to documents obtained by Us at the time, Anstead and Christina both agreed to “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody,” which they initially decided on in June 2021.