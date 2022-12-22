Ringing in the holiday season. Christina Hall (née Haack) and ex-husband Ant Anstead shared glimpses from their separate and early Christmas celebrations with their 3-year-old son, Hudson.

The Christina in the Country star, 39, took to social media on Wednesday, December 21, to show her son taking a photo of her and husband Joshua Hall.

“Kid loves being behind the camera 📸 … ❤️,” she captioned the Instagram post of Hudson, which didn’t include her child’s face.

Meanwhile, Anstead, 43, offered a glimpse at how Hudson helped him decorate the house, writing via Instagram on Wednesday, “Tis the season 🎄. Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that a California Christmas tree compliments a warm beach sunset! Temple so cosy and festive, and Hudzo always the willing helper 🥰 x.”

The sweet social media uploads come one month after the former couple reached an agreement in their custody case. Us Weekly confirmed that a judge granted Christina and Anstead joint legal and physical custody of their child on November 18. The pair originally agreed on those terms in June 2021.

Earlier this year, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host raised eyebrows when he requested full custody of Hudson. (Anstead also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.)

The U.K. native filed a new declaration in September claiming that Hudson’s involvement in Christina’s social media advertisements and TV project were detrimental to his well-being.

“It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content,” Anstead claimed in paperwork obtained by Us at the time.

In response, the HGTV star slammed Anstead’s allegations that she was “exploiting” their son. “He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film,” the Flip or Flop alum, who was married to Anstead from 2018 to 2020, wrote in her legal response. “I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies.”

One month later, the California native addressed her decision not to post photos of Hudson’s face.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household,” the interior designer, who also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, explained via Instagram in October. “Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Anstead, for his part, defended his own online pics that featured his toddler, replying via Instagram one month prior, “Hudson will see a father protecting him when he had no voice, his childhood is not for sale. … As a parent, I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him.”