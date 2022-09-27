Standing firm. Ant Anstead‘s recent custody case hearing against Christina Hall (née Haack) revealed his concerns about their 2-year-old son, Hudson, being exposed to reality television and social media.

According to a court declaration obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 27, Anstead, 43, expressed his concerns about Hall, 39, using their child’s image on social media and for paid content.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” he detailed in the paperwork, referring to his ex-wife’s upcoming reality series. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

He continued: “It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content.”

The expert mechanic explained that the former couple were able to work out certain issues “without the need for court” intervention including Hudson’s schedule. For Anstead, the major “unresolved issue” is their son’s involvement in reality TV.

“One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating,” he continued, using Kailia Posey‘s May death as an example. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme.”

The TLC personality previously appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras before her death at age 16. Shortly after her passing, Posey’s mother revealed that her daughter died by suicide.

Earlier this year, Anstead made headlines when he requested full custody of their child. (He also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.)

In court documents obtained by Us in April, Ant alleged that Hall spent less than 10 days a month with their child for nearly two years.

The Flip or Flop alum, for her part, denied the accusations, telling Us in a statement, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Scroll on for a breakdown of Ant’s statements in his newest court filing: